Bremer County citizens, businesses and organizations: Your healthcare providers throughout the county need your help!
Bremer County healthcare organizations are asking for donations of personal protective equipment (PPE). Any type of healthcare PPE will be welcomed, especially face shields, gowns, eye protection, gloves and masks.
“Any citizen or organizations that have extra PPE or homemade PPE supplies are needed for our local hospitals, long-term care facilities, local emergency management services, and local public health,” said Lindley Sharp, Bremer County Health Department Administrator. “Stocks of PPE for healthcare workers are being used rapidly and
suppliers are unable to keep up with our demands.”
To donate PPE for Bremer County healthcare providers, please contact the Bremer County Health Department by calling (319) 352-0082 or by emailing healthdept@co.bremer.ia.us.
Any homemade PPE supplies should be made in accordance with these guidelines:
Face Shields: https://bit.ly/2Rs55T8
Homemade Gowns: https://bit.ly/2Xsz7tY
Homemade Masks: https://bit.ly/34qzK8R
Further instructions can be found by visiting: https://bit.ly/2xk5gsU