He’s a pastor.
A husband, a dad, and a grandpa.
A former reporter at the Cedar Rapids Gazette, a tennis coach, a volunteer and so many other things.
But when last Thursday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported the first confirmed COVID-19 case in Butler County, Val Swinton, by no choice of his own, took on a role his prior life as a public figure had amply prepared him for.
He appears to have become the first public face of the coronavirus epidemic in the area, if not the state.
It is fitting that Val’s family opted to go public with his condition, as their early disclosure, originally on Facebook, and their openness about his diagnosis, could very well save lives.
The family’s courage to come forward and the awareness they raised in the process, along with the spirited outpouring of support the story generated, could be Val’s most enduring legacy.
“I had this idea in my head that we should humanize my father,” Sam, the pastor’s son, told me. “He is not a statistic, not a number on a chart that you see on your television screen.”
Shortly after Val was diagnosed, the pastor’s daughter, Laura, who lives in Madrid, Spain, and is herself in a lockdown as cases in that country soar, urged, in a Facebook post, everyone who had been in touch with her father to self isolate.
Public health officials keep Iowans informed about the COVID-19 spread and how it can be curbed. As of this writing, there are a total of 424 positive cases with six deaths in Iowa. On the other hand, there are 6,162 negative tests, according Iowa Department of Public Health.
Laws prohibit officials from reporting more than just the county and the age range of the afflicted person. On occasion, they have also shared that the persons had traveled outside the state, but reporters’ questions at Gov. Kim Reynolds’ daily conferences about what else can be shared with the public about the coronavirus casualties, typically remain unanswered.
It is in this silence, mandated by privacy laws that the Swinton family has carved out their own space for their beloved Val.
His pulpit is now the hospital bed and his microphone, or perhaps megaphone, is the ventilator, which keeps his lungs going.
In his medically induced coma, he is preaching louder than perhaps he ever did in his ministry, as he is being heard beyond his flock at the Clarksville Church of Christ.
As he lives, in public, a fate many others have and will, in this global pandemic, his message in these trying times is one of fighting with faith.
When he first posted about his symptoms, on Monday, Val believed he had a “bad cold but nothing more.”
He had had symptoms for a couple of days prior, but was not tested for coronavirus, as he was deemed “too healthy to require such a test,” according to a post he made on his public Facebook page.
What stands out in this brief post is also his sense of positivity and his gentle, self-deprecating humor.
“I’m such a wimp,” he quipped, after describing his symptoms. “John Wayne must be rolling in his grave.”
As it turns out, Pastor Val is a warrior rather than a self-described wimp.
In critical care at a local hospital now, he is fighting for every inch of his life.
Since hospitals are closed to visitors due to the pandemic, Sam got some relief from seeing his father on a live chat on Facebook, thanks to a nurse who used her iPad to facilitate the virtual visit.
“He looks peaceful,” Sam noted.
At a moment’s notice, Val appears to be gaining some territory, only to be pushed back deeper and deeper by the invader army occupying his lungs.
His situation is uncertain, but it has mobilized prayerful wishes and good will from those who know him and those who have never heard about him, but are on duty to ask for grace and mercy for a stranger in deep distress.
The compassion his story has generated — both locally and around the country —has been heartening to his family, who cannot be by his bedside.
His wife, Deb, who retired from Bremer County Community Based Services earlier this year, is self-quarantining, but has not been tested, as her symptoms appear to be mild, son Sam said.
The trying situation has prompted Sam, a nature-lover and a shy guy, to step up as an advocate for his dad and the family.
Sam spoke with me over the weekend with the determination of a son safeguarding his father’s humanity.
“My father is not a number on the grass,” he told me later. “He is not just some statistic.”
Sam heard about his father’s condition from his mom, who was concerned that Val had fainted at home.
“That’s the first thing my mind went to; it was the COVID-19 virus,” Sam said.
Val, who graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock in 1970, spoke to his son shortly after his diagnosis.
“We joked together and laughed a bit and he told me not to get too worked up about it,” Sam said. “He was very chipper.”
At that time, the pastor’s doctor was optimistic about his recovery because he was otherwise healthy and had taken good care of himself.
But since then, in frequent updates, the pastor’s condition has worsened, as has the inflammation in his lungs.
“Keep your prayers coming,” Sam told me Monday. “Prayers for pops work. It’s faith and medicine working together.”