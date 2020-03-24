Benton County is working closely with the Secretary of State’s office with the upcoming Primary Election and the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of updated information from the Secretary of State’s office regarding voting in the Primary Election:
1. The Primary Election will NOT be postponed or cancelled.
2. We will be combining polling places for Election Day. Please be patient with our office as we are still trying to finalize this information.
3. Mailing Absentee Ballots will be temporarily extended to voters. Our office will be able to mail ballots to voters starting April 23. Ballots can be voted in our office starting May 4.
4. We strongly encourage voters that wish to vote in the Primary Election to do so by requesting an Absentee Ballot by mail.
Absentee ballots must be requested in writing. Forms are available on the Benton County Website at https://www.bentoncountyelections.org/vote/absentee/. Absentee ballot requests may also be obtained by calling the Benton County Auditor’s office and request one be sent. The Benton County Auditor’s Office phone number is 319-472-2365. Requests may be submitted now.
We will continue to update the voters on this situation.
To stay up to date with Elections in the Auditor’s Office follow us on Facebook at Benton County Auditor and Commissioner of Elections. Twitter at @bentoncountyaud and Instagram at bentoncountyauditor