Oelwein; Black Lives Matter group is moving its date for a public discussion on racism at Oelwein City Park from Saturday, July 11, to Saturday, July 18 owing to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the area, at a police request. The event will be from 7-8 p.m. in the center circle north from the airplane, in what used to be the old softball diamond.
Local spokesperson and organizer Ryan Keeley said Oelwein Police Captain Ronald Voshell emailed him on Tuesday and asked that he change the date due to a 20 percent increase in COVID-19 cases in the area. Keeley said they pushed the date back to July 18 in hopes it will help everyone to stay safe.
"That is the way it stands for now," he said. He will report i f more changes are necessary,