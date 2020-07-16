OELWEIN —The public discussion on racism that was slated for Saturday, July 18, at Oelwein City Park has been postponed.
Local spokesperson for Oelwein; Black Lives Matter, Ryan Keeley said the Oelwein Police Department, Mayor Brett DeVore and park officials met and decided an in-person gathering of people is ill-advised at this time.
“With the serious rise in COVID-19 numbers in Fayette County, they all want to assist us by setting up a completely online format,” Keeley said in a message to the Daily Register. He said the online version will be done just as the City Council conducts their meetings on Facebook via Zoom. He said persons will be able to interact in the discussion from their homes and this should alleviate any anxieties about the in-person event.
Persons are encouraged to follow posts on Facebook about when the online discussion will be hosted in the near future.
Keeley said police officers noted that after a successful and peaceful online event is held, it can become a vehicle to have a peaceful in-person event.