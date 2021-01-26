WEST UNION — The Fayette County Supervisors met on Monday in regular session at the courthouse where two key reports from the Board of Health and the Secondary Road Department were received.
The Board of Health gave a report on the status of the COVID-19 vaccination program that is underway in Fayette County. Julie Creery and Jessica Wegner, Fayette County Public Health administrator and coordinator, respectively, supplied the supervisors with data reflecting the level of reported cases and the status of the vaccination effort to date.
Wegner shared that the county has a 20% positivity rate. Wegner stated that distribution to Phase 1A vaccine recipients should be completed by the end of the week.
According to a state report, Fayette County providers have administered 541 doses of the coronavirus vaccine and 176 patients have completed the vaccine series, as of Monday.
The next group, Phase 1B includes those over 65 and those in Tier 1 of Phase 1B, such as first responders, firefighters, law enforcement and school/daycare staff, which is approximately 4,100 individuals within the county. The timeframe for vaccination of Phase 1B is dependent upon the amount of vaccine allocated to Fayette County.
Creery also reported on the financial status of Public Health’s budget. The supervisors had allocated $112,000 for the current fiscal year to cover all services provided under the Public Health contract. Some of those funds are being used to address the COVID-19 virus pandemic. Public Health also receives grants to help offset wages and benefits for additional staff that have been required due to the pandemic.
Public Health’s current year budget is $221,000 and Creery stated that as of Dec. 31, the half-way point for the fiscal year, there was approximately $118,000 for use in the remaining fiscal year.
Creery pointed out that the CDC may be providing funds to each state, some of which may be allocated at the local public health level.
Creery asked the supervisors to allocate the same amount as the previous year, $112,000, for the 2022 fiscal year but also asked for a fund to be established in addition to the budget in case additional funds were needed for pandemic response.
The Board of Health plans to provide the supervisors continuing information and updates regularly as requested.
ROAD DEPARTMENT REPORT
In other business, the supervisors considered the approval of the FY 2021 Construction Program, Version 1 as presented by County Engineer Joel Fantz. An additional amendment was made to provide for the replacement of a bridge located one and a half miles north of the V62/C33 intersection. Replacement of the failing structure this year, with a large box culvert, will get the road ready for a paving project on V62 during the 2022 construction season.
Fantz discussed preparations for the upcoming Feb. 8 public hearing on the department’s proposed budget.
Assistant County Engineer Luke Bowdish submitted a “Bridge Condition Overview” report based on his inspection of structures in the county. Despite significant progress, many challenges remain with the county’s bridges. Of 209 bridges located in Fayette County, 99 were categorized as being structurally deficient, functionally obsolete or fracture critical. Many of the problems are due to the bridge foundations being of a wood pole type construction. This type is known to be susceptible to rot and decay issues.
The report went on to cite that much of the repair work was being completed by in-house labor. This practice has allowed the county to provide significant savings to taxpayers.