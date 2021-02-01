WEST UNION — Fayette County Public Health has amassed 700 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and will be allocating them to seven area health care providers for residents ages 65 and up.
That’s 500 new doses for early phase 1B and 200 left over from phase 1A.
Then next week, Public Health is planning to hold a drive-through clinic for those in phase 1B tier 1 — first responders, school, preschool and daycare staff.
“We received 500 (doses), and Public Health had a little left over from 1A and that is going to be reallocated to phase 1B,” FCPH information officer Jamie Hoey said Monday.
“We at Public Health have 200 left, so we’ll be giving those 200 as well, so all locations will be given those 700 doses, so that will be to vaccinate the 65 and up population. … We should be getting them allocated this week.”
Public Health is able to allocate 100 doses to each of the three hospitals in the county — MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics, and Buchanan County Health Center Clinic in Oelwein, Hoey said.
“Then the four pharmacies will also each get 100,” she said, listing NuCara in West Union, Scott Pharmacy in Fayette, Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh Pharmacy in Oelwein and Buchanan County Health Center Pharmacy in Oelwein.
“We thought that would be the best way to ensure that 65-and-up population is getting vaccinated,” she said. “What we’re recommending is that they go to their local primary care provider or pharmacy because they know them, they already have the record.”
“Some have a wait list, some don’t,” she said, noting each organization is making such determinations internally.
She asked patients to be patient.
“We’ll continue to ask everyone, be patient, we are going to give them as fast as we can, which is why we’re partnering with seven entities,” Hoey said. “Everybody 65 and above is a priority. So continue to be patient, and your pharmacies will be reaching out to you. Just being a patient of (say) Scott’s Pharmacy and being over 65, they are automatically going to be contacted, so just be patient.”
Next week Public Health plans to hold a drive-through clinic for groups in phase 1B tier 1.
“Public Health will be holding another drive through clinic to do the first responders, early childhood (educators) and daycare (workers),” she said, describing the groups in tier 1 of phase 1B. “We’re hoping to have another drive through clinic next week for phase 1B tier 1.”
“From a Public Health standpoint we are dealing directly with school superintendents, fire chiefs, police chiefs,” she said.
Each organization will decide the sub-tiers or vaccination order internally although the Centers for Disease Control has made recommendations.
“CDC is not ‘telling’ schools how to, but they’re recommending the high risk first,” Hoey said.
Oelwein Schools Superintendent Josh Ehn said: “We were asked by Fayette County Public Health to place our staff into two tiers based on a handful of indicators including age and co-morbidity issues. We did our best to comply as we provided a list and now await our turn.”
West Central School nurse Bonnie West asked staff who was interested in the vaccine.
“I went through then a list of if anyone has a pre-existing condition, then if they are one-on-one with students,” West said, then she took some from each job category.
“I was afraid to have all the teachers go first because then if there would be a reaction we wouldn’t have adequate staffing,” West said, noting Public Health recommended staggering dosing for this reason. “So I’ve done groups, theres so many, teachers, and (various support staff) in each group.”
Bremer County Public Health will be supplying vaccine to Wapsie Valley Schools because of the location of the administration building, according to a Buchanan County Health spokesperson.
“Wapsie Valley utilized the following priority schedule for staff to fill the low number of vaccines received,” Superintendent Dave Larson said, listing, “1. Staff at rural Amish buildings; 2. Pre-existing medical conditions that are considered high risk; 3. Staff in highest student contact areas (custodial/secretarial); 4. Age.”
Hoey expressed gratitude for the process moving along and applauded those helping.
“Kudos to all of the pharmacies and partners,” she said. “They have put hours of planning into this to make this go as efficient as possible,” referencing coordination discussed with Public Health. “They’re all working together to make this work.”
BREMER COUNTY
Bremer County Public Health received 400 prime doses of vaccine in phase 1B, according to Administrator Lindley Sharp. Of those, 300 will go to the age 65-plus population, and 100 will go to tier 1 of phase 1B, which includes first responders, PK-12, early childhood educators and childcare providers.
Vaccine from phase 1A has all been “used up,” Sharp indicated, referring to allocation. Scheduled doses are still being given out.
“There are no doses readily available at this time,” she said.
“Providers and pharmacies will directly contact ages 65-plus,” Sharp said. “Agencies, medical providers and pharmacies are being bombarded with calls.”
There is further instruction on the Bremer County Public Health website as to what those not 65-plus can do to receive vaccine.