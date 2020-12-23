Fayette County Public Health gave its first Moderna COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday, Gundersen Palmer Lutheran public information officer Jamie Hoey announced.
As nurse Angie Meyer, who directs Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics Homecare, administered the first shot to public health nurse Jessica Wegner, Wegner held up a sign.
“For my kids,” it read.
“Point of dispensing” workers for public health were also scheduled for inoculation on Wednesday. They will help vaccinate other essential workers and eventually, the community.
All told, some 10 individuals within the Public Health realm will receive the vaccination on Wednesday. Fayette County Public Health is operated by Gundersen Palmer Community Health.
“It was a great process to help determine easier procedures for vaccinations going forward,” Hoey said.
Gundersen Palmer Lutheran Hospital and Clinics will begin vaccinating frontline staff in “phase 1A” on Monday. “We already have the vaccine,” Hoey said.
When the first vaccination was given, individuals were given a card with a date reminder for the follow-up vaccination in 28 days per Moderna guidelines. In addition, they also receive information on signing up for v-safe, an after-vaccination health checker from the Centers for Disease Control.
CDC describes v-safe as a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins with recipients of a COVID-19 vaccination.
Through v-safe, those vaccinated for COVID-19 can quickly report any side effects to CDC. Depending on the answers, someone from CDC may call to check on them and get more information. And v-safe will send a reminder for the second COVID-19 vaccine dose as needed.
Those who received the vaccine this morning have no side effects known at this time.
CDC PANEL MODIFIES ROLLOUT
A panel that advises CDC on populations and circumstances for vaccine use, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), modified its recommendations for phasing of vaccine rollout on Tuesday, CDC announced, in guidance to state and local governments while vaccine supply is limited. Gov. Kim Reynolds referenced the change in a news conference on Iowa PBS Wednesday.
On Dec. 1, ACIP had recommended that health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities be offered COVID-19 vaccination first, in phase 1A of the vaccination program.
On Sunday, Dec. 20, ACIP recommended that in phase 1B, vaccine should be offered to persons aged 75 years and up and frontline essential workers other than health care workers.
It also said that in phase 1C, persons aged 65–74 years, persons aged 16–64 years with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers not recommended for vaccination in phase 1B should be offered vaccine.