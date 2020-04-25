Grab your family and your smartphone – yes, I said smartphone – to participate in the newest challenge from Buchanan County Conservation Board. Come to Fontana Park, 1867 125th Street, Hazleton, to improve your knowledge regarding local bird identification, mainly by sound!
There will be multiple QR codes posted along the hike to scan. After scanning, there will be a sound of a bird that you should listen for while on the hike at Fontana Park.
The challenge will start at the walk bridge at the end of the road on the west side of Fontana Park. Please be sure to grab a free pair of binoculars for the hike and future adventures! The hike will continue along the east side of the hiking trails (map will be provided once you get to the starting point). There will be six birding spots along the way.
The last QR code will “quiz” your knowledge that you gained while on the hike. By completing the quiz, you will be entered into a drawing for one of two $10 gift certificates from the Fontana Nature Center gift shop! Gift certificates made possible by Friends of Fontana Park.
This challenge will last until Monday, May 4. The next challenge will start Tuesday, May 5, at Guy Grover Timber and Tree Planting. It will feature wildflowers.
Get out and explore what is right in your “backyard!”
For more information go to www.buchanancountyparks.com.