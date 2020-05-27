Date: June 19, 2020
Time: 5:00-7:00 pm
Dress Code: Semi-Formal to Formal, Students may wear their Prom or favorite "Quarantined Twenties" attire.
Invitations: Designed by Eli Powers and printed by Cedar River Ink.
Prom Court: Organized by Kyla Jeffery and will be done all online.
Local Businesses: Are invited to decorate their windows or store fronts using the theme "Quarantined Twenties" (Originally the theme was "Roarin' Twenties")
Locations: Students will start at Farmer's Savings Bank where they will receive a map and instructions for the Drive Through Prom.
Natures Corner- Flowers/Candy
Celebration Park- Trefz Photography
High School-Post Prom Prizes/Gifts- Many prizes/gifts donated by local businesses! Thank you so much for your support!
Middle School- Post Prom Desserts/Treats
Tharps- Shirt pick up
Meals @ Various locations
Pizza Hut
Pizza Ranch
La Reyna
Ron Da Voo
Smokin on Cedar
Kacena Food Truck- US Cellular Parking Lot
Merchant Grillings- Roosters/Little Chick Parking Lot
Rules/Guidelines:
Only Vinton-Shellsburg Juniors and Seniors will be eligible for the gifts, food and prizes.
Students MUST RSVP in order to be eligible for gifts, food and prizes.
Students must remain in their vehicles at each stop.
Students may ride together with no more than 4 people in one vehicle.
All locations will have parent volunteers
Parent volunteers will ask the students for their names and then bring items to the car to them.
All volunteers will wear masks and disposable gloves will be made available.
At the photo stop, students will remain in their vehicles until Mr. Islas/Mr. Kingsbury tells them to go to the photo station. Photo station will be sanitize between photos and no more than 10 people (including the photographer & volunteers) will be allowed in the area.