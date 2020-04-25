The organizers of the 48th annual Register’s Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, or RAGBRAI, have decided on Monday to postpone it for a year.
In a Facebook post, organizers said they have watched how the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease COVID-19 has disrupted events around the world. They also had adjusted their timeline and held conversations with sponsors and overnight cities — including Waterloo — to come up with their decision.
“After deep consideration and collaboration with the eight overnight town executive committees, government agencies, the public health department, and official business partners of RAGBRAI, we’ve made the difficult decision to postpone RAGBRAI XLVIII to 2021,” the committee wrote in its post.
“The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one. We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”
The new dates for the ride will be July 25-31. Riders who signed up for the 2020 version can either transfer it to 2021 and received a $15 merchandise voucher, request a full refund or donate it to the Iowa Bicycle Coalition. For the latter two options, the deadline is June 1. Registration for 2021 will re-open Nov. 1.
More details can be found at www.ragbrai.com/registration.
The ride will begin in LeMars and have overnight stops in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa, Maquoketa and Clinton.
“While we wish we were biking across Iowa this July, our resolve is to make 2021 even better and we look forward to lifting up these communities when it is safe,” the committee wrote.