During the seven years I served, first as a city council reporter for this newspaper, and then as a member of the council itself, I heard a recurring refrain. Waverly has a lot of manufacturing jobs that can’t be filled because candidates with proper training can’t be found.
The jobs most frequently mentioned were information technology, health care and manufacturing (positions demanding workers with specific skills, including welders, for example). In recent years, the state of Iowa has begun to address this need (clearly it’s not just Waverly that faces this challenge). We now have something called ‘Enhance Iowa.’ Its website, EnhanceIowa.com, explains that doors of opportunity are opening into high-demand, high-wage jobs that need to be filled.
I cannot remember exactly where I found it — possibly at the Waverly Public Library — but I have in my possession a bookmark created by Enhance Iowa (see photo). Because I have a curious habit of trying to read three or four books at one time, it was natural for me to pick up still another bookmark. I added this one to my collection, even though I’m not ever going to be a candidate for specialized training at one of our state’s community colleges.
What do you notice in the photo? Look what this job seeker is doing with his hand. (I have to admit that, when I’m not thinking about it, I still do the same thing.) Keep your hands away from your mouth, we’ve all been cautioned in these days of social distancing. The young man in this picture, pondering his future, was clearly photographed in the days before the coronavirus had descended upon us.
This bookmark cries out for a remake.
We’re living in a new reality. Many kinds of jobs that used to be plentifully available no longer are. Many of those that now are available require skills a lot of people don’t have. Indications are, job seekers are figuring it out. Of course, it’s not just about learning new skills. There’s also the matter of relocation. Some people are happy where they are and really don’t want to move.
Back in the days of the Great Depression, a similar dynamic was at work. The country experienced massive unemployment and significant human migration. It wasn’t always pleasant, but the resilient ones got through it and thrived.
Resilience is also the order of the day in our present changed reality. It’s not our nature to stay cooped up. Nobody likes going to the supermarket wearing a mask and looking at the checkout clerk through a wall of Plexiglas. It can get really tiresome wiping down a shopping cart just to collect some groceries, and thinking constantly of safe ways to open doors. Keeping six feet distant from other people doesn’t make for good social interaction. Participating in worship using the Internet can start to feel really sterile after a while.
It’s amazing to me how quickly human beings can learn to adapt. When your survival is at stake, it becomes easier. What’s not going to be easy is navigating the changing scene with an economy that’s going to get worse before it gets better. My heart goes out to people who live from paycheck to paycheck and have suddenly discovered the job they thought was secure has evaporated.
Hang in there! We all need to do what we can. It costs nothing, except a little effort and attentiveness, show kindness and compassion to others. (Have you offered an encouraging word to an overworked grocery clerk lately?)
And, while we’re at it, we need to keep our fingers out of our mouths.