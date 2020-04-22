INDEPENDENCE — Restaurants were the first establishments to be hit by efforts to slow the number of novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) cases.
Many made pledges to dine out more frequently as best they could in order to help fellow business owners and their employees. While all have enjoyed the creative ways people have shared their talents online to maintain morale, Curt Martin, owner of RE/MAX Independence Realty, announced earlier this month a fun way to spread support throughout the community. It’s called “Eat Local Bingo.”
“I feel that now it is more important than ever to give back to our community that has supported my team over the years,” said Martin. “The Bingo is all digital, making it social distancing friendly.”
The Bingo board may be found on the “Remax Independence Realty” Facebook page. It has been updated in the last week to include spaces for restaurants that are currently offering delivery or carryout in Independence. It also offers spaces for any other restaurants within Buchanan County that are not on the board in an effort to support all surrounding community businesses.
When players check off four restaurants in a row, they can send their receipts to remaxindeepromo@gmail.com or message it to the “Remax Independence Realty” Facebook page. They will then be entered into a drawing to win a Shop Local basket. Each basket has 10 $10 gift cards to local restaurants and shops that RE/MAX Independence Realty will purchase. Bingo players can submit as many bingos as they would like and can even play until they get a blackout. If a player gets a blackout, they will receive five entries, whereas a regular bingo or four-in-a-row is one entry.
The first $100 Eat Local Bingo basket winner, drawn April 14, was Susie Bevans. Her basket included gift certificates to Okoboji Bar & Grill, Del Rio Restaurant, First Street Deli, Joe’s Pizza Independence, Vern’s True Value, S & K Collectibles, Primitive Peddler, Bills Pizza & Smokehouse, and Hardware Hank!
Because the COVID-19 situation continues to grow, the contest was extended from the original plan. The next drawings are now set for April 28, May 12, and May 26.
Follow the RE/MAX Independence Realty Facebook page for further Bingo card updates and information. For more information about RE/MAX Independence Realty, visit www.remaxindee.com.