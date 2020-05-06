FAIRBANK — The Fairbank Aquatic Center Board is weighing factors as to when and whether to open this season, and chief among them is occupancy date, says Board President Jason Kayser.
"The only definitive decision is we will not open this season if we cannot occupy the pool by the first week in July," Kayser said. "Please be patient. The city, board, managers and employees will not give up and will try everything in our control to open the safe, modern and fun facility you have known for years."
While awaiting further guidance from the governor expected next week amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, Kayser shared challenges the aquatic center must resolve to open:
• Certification is a concern. A lifeguard's certification lasts for two years, and Kayser said a number of employees need to be certified and re-certified. Moreover, all new certification classes have been postponed or canceled.
"I have a call into the governor's office to see if any waivers will be granted this year and extensions on certification," Kayser said.
• Swimming lessons appear to be unlikely unless full opening and occupancy is allowed.
• The board must evaluate how many customers will attend even if allowed to open.
"It is understandable that some may be apprehensive about going into public this summer," Kayser said.
• Further restrictions may be placed on the board by the Iowa Department of Public Health. The pool, by nature, is virus free owing to federal health requirements for treated water, and restrooms are continually cleaned with disinfectant.
"I can imagine these activities will be amplified if allowed to open," he said.
• There will be adjusted pricing if the season is shortened, he said. "Reduced services and hours of operation are likely if we can open this year."
• The board must evaluate the impact of an early school year if that is implemented.
• Many people have asked about pool parties, Kayser said.
"Please be patient as we will not schedule them until we know more," Kayser said.
• With the Oelwein/Fairbank Sharks club swim team, the board will continue conversations and communication, he said.