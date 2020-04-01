A lot has changed since COVID-19 toppled our world as we knew it. Reporting, too, has changed.
It has become more visceral and candid.
This story, one in a series, illustrates an important fact: Community journalism — with its interconnectedness and its grassroots approach — is as vital to a community as a local hospital or a local business, and especially so in a time of crisis.
This piece captures the story of a local family who, like many others around the country and the world, has had to re-work its daily routine to accommodate parents working from home and kids learning from home.
To make things more fun for his son’s 6th birthday, Phil Trimble, an insurance agent, asked Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman and Waverly Fire Chief Dennis Happel to help make Kohen’s birthday special.
They gladly obliged and a big red truck drove down the street in Kohen Trimble’s neighborhood Tuesday.
The siren and the waves of the firefighters attracted a lot of attention, and left a lasting impression on young Kohen, at least as lasting as the two chocolate cupcakes the boy ate in lieu of a birthday cake. (See the video)
On Wednesday morning, when I spoke to Kohen, some of the excitement that made him jump up and down in the driveway when he first saw the firetruck had already subsided.
But the memory had not.
Nodding to many of my questions to indicate agreement, Kohen who was initially shy as I interviewed him over Zoom, warmed up thanks to the great help of his mom, who facilitated the interview with grace.
Interviewing kids is a special kind of journalistic skill, and no reporter could ever do this without the help of really dedicated moms.
Watching the candid video of my interview with Kohen on Waverly Newspapers’ website and Facebook page, you will quickly see why even an experienced reporter needs a mom enabler.
In my practice, moms and teachers make the best support squad for community journalists, and Lani Trimble, Kohen’s mom, is both.
A paraeducator at the Lied Center in Waverly, and a mom a kindergartner and a 17-year-old junior at W-SR, she stepped into a reporting role — one made more challenging for me because of the virtual interviewing — so naturally that I let her ask away.
Her husband, Phil Trimble, told me his wife is “amazing”and she is the “glue that keeps the family together.”
I asked him if he tells her this in those exact words, and he joked that she keeps him so busy that he forgets.
Like many area families, the Trimbles have had to change their lives to adjust to the new reality imposed on the world by the coronavirus.
Lani has taken charge of running the household more than she ever has.
A schedule posted on the wall in the living room spells out the three guiding principles around which home learning is organized — play, eat and fun.
Unlike the rigor of a school environment, home learning here is more flexible. If the students appear to be in need of an extra break time, one is often granted.
Meanwhile, Kohen and his friend have learned how to tell the time on a clock and how animals live in their habitat.
As a journalist I especially treasure candor, as I believe polishing reality is a disservice to the profession and to the people who count on journalists to immerse in life situations on the public’s behalf.
That’s why I appreciated Lani’s unrehearsed access to her family, as in its totality it reflects the reality of many others.
She told me one of her newfound joys is being able to watch her son learn in real time and be a part of it.
“We are very blessed we can enjoy this time as a family, but I do feel bad for those who are struggling right now,” she said.
Multitasking moms like Lani are a lifeline for deadline-pressured community journalists at any time, but especially so in COVID-19 times, which have streamlined already bone-thin news staffs to a bone-marrow level.
In fact, Lani was so accommodating, that she went outside to show me the street view of their picture window, which is now beautifully decorated with hearts and a silhouette of a boy blowing a kiss, a spirit-lifting display for the whole neighborhood to enjoy.
This is how community journalism works in my experience.
It is for the people and of the people.
And a deadly virus cannot take this away.