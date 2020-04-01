It was their time to come and when they were ready, twin sisters Ruth and Stella showed up as scheduled.
The bundles of joy arrived earlier this week at the Waverly Health Center, the place where their twin brothers were delivered 2½ years ago.
The girls’ arrival would have brought real joy to their parents and family at any time, but especially in today’s coronavirus-focused world, their appearance drew more than just smiles — it returned a sense of normalcy, albeit a brief one, in a hospital where preparations are underway to handle a potential uptick of coronavirus-related patients.
It also showed, powerfully, that life goes on.
For Scotti and Michael Hagensick, of Waverly, the girls’ parents, the thought of having their daughters during the coronavirus pandemic was a bit scary.
However, one part of the story they weren’t scared about was delivering at Waverly Health Center.
“We will have stories to tell Ruth and Stella about the time they were born and the world was shut down,” their mom said.
Soon, the girls will join their twin brothers, Heath and Oliver, now 2½ years old, and their parents will be taking care of two sets of twins.
“The doctors and nurses reassured us and informed us on all the information we needed to lessen the anxiety,” Scotti said.
For dad Michael, who works at UNI, what was important was the care they were surrounded with.
“Even though the deliveries were completely different, we knew we would be taken care of. The staff are just great and take really good care of everyone,” Michael said.
The couple knows WHC is taking all the precautions necessary to ensure their safety.
“The staff check in with us continually and even if the hospital was busy, we would never know. It’s so calm and relaxing here,” Scotti added.