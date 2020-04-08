BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the national shortage of commercially produced personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks and gowns, for health care providers, many area individuals have made and donated masks. Thank you to all who have donated!
Buchanan County Public Health (BCPH) and Buchanan County Health Center (BCHC) is encouraging anyone who can to continue to make and donate masks and gowns to do so. BCPH, (BCHC), and long-term care centers in Buchanan County are all working together during this time and would like to provide guidance on these mask and gown donations.
Mask Guidelines
- 100 percent cotton fabric, tightly woven, minimum of 160 thread count per square inch
- Ties and tape – 100 percent cotton, white or natural color, minimum ¼-inch thick
- Nose piece – minimum four inches long, plastic-coated wire twist ties
- Mask size when complete – seven inches wide by 3.5 inches long
- Three pleats per mask facing upward (from outside view)
- The mask should have two layers of fabric
There are many different patterns available on the Internet, please choose one that meets the specifications noted above. Additionally, BCHC is requesting filter pocket masks which can be found online at bchealth.org/covid19.
Homemade gowns must be made of polyester or polyester-cotton fabric. Gowns made of these fabrics can be safely laundered using routine procedures and reused. See graphics for guidance on measurements; however, there are many patterns online. Measurements can also be found at bchealth.org/covid19.
Please drop off homemade masks and gowns at First Presbyterian Church in Independence, 115 6th Avenue NW. There will be a tote to collect donations outside of their main door during the church’s office hours of Tuesday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, please do not deliver these donations directly to any facility.
To learn more about COVID-19 in Iowa, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus, or call 2-1-1 for general information, your health care provider, or the BCHC Call Center at 319-332-0894.