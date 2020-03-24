The Jan. 17 Williams Center for the Arts Artist Series concert by the brass quintet Axiom was postponed because of bad weather. Now, the Axiom concert rescheduled for Tuesday, March 31 is being canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No decision has been made yet regarding rescheduling Axiom again as well as setting a new date for The McCartney Years. That March 16 performance was canceled because of the pandemic, as well
“The COVID-19 has impacted everyone,” said Doug McFarlane, Williams Center director. “We don’t know when we will be able to resume our normal schedule, or what that schedule will look like. Until that time, we remained closed.”