We are in a time of unprecedented uncertainty throughout the globe. Our community leaders, business owners, workers, and parents in Fayette County are working to navigate the challenging landscape, and Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism is working to provide resources to help.
Resources are updated daily at https://visitfayettecountyiowa.com/.
These resources include links to COVID-19 information and updates, current office and business closures, state declarations, recommendations, & mandates, guidelines and contact information for unemployment applications & small business disaster assistance, current food security programs, assisted living facility restrictions, mental health resources, and ideas for residents to help support their local businesses. The information provided on this site is by no means comprehensive.
Our businesses have been finding creative ways to continue serving the community and we are seeing an impressive response from residents looking to support our small business owners.
We have also created the “Fayette County Community Support” group on Facebook for residents and stakeholders to share information and assistance with neighbors and community members in the County.
For questions or concerns not addressed on our website, please contact Mallory Hanson, Fayette County Economic Development & Tourism Director at 563-265-5248 or director@visitfayettecountyiowa.com.