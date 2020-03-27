INDEPENDENCE — Beginning on Monday, March 3, Buchanan County Health Center in Independence will open a respiratory clinic to care for patients with respiratory illnesses. The goal is to minimize exposure of other patients to the COVID-19 virus.
The respiratory clinic will be staffed by a provider and nurse 10 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Patients with a respiratory illness and symptoms that include fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call the BCHC Call Center at 319-332-0894 to speak with a nurse to be advised on the next steps before presenting onsite for any service. Based on the initial screening, patients may be referred to be seen by a provider in the respiratory clinic. If a patient seeks emergency care, it is extremely important to inform staff of respiratory symptoms prior to arrival.
The respiratory clinic will be located in the current urgent care space on the northwest side of the hospital. Because of this, urgent care will temporarily relocate to the Medical Associates office space on the second floor of the medical office building. Those visiting urgent care should enter through the main doors located on the south side of the hospital.
Urgent care will remain open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Medical Associates of BCHC, BCHC Family Medicine–Oelwein, and BCHC Family Medicine–Jesup continue to see patients for their healthcare needs and will be implementing telehealth in the next one to two weeks as another way to connect with their patients.