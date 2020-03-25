UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care – United Medical Park has transitioned to a respiratory illness clinic effective Wednesday, March 25. The clinic located at 1731 W. Ridgeway Ave. in Waterloo will be dedicated to the triage and treatment of patients with respiratory illnesses.
“We continue to strongly encourage all patients to please call his or her provider before coming to our facilities in order to first assess symptoms over the phone,” said Sarah Brown, regional vice president of ambulatory services.
Patients with symptoms that include fever, cough and difficulty breathing should call their primary care provider or the respiratory illness clinic at (319) 833-5888 to speak with a nurse and be advised on next steps. Calling ahead remains extremely important to limit exposing others to disease such as COVID-19.
This also means that normal urgent care operations will be suspended at United Medical Park. To minimize cross-contamination, patients with symptoms or injuries unrelated to respiratory illness will be directed to walk in or check-in online at any of the four other urgent care locations in the Cedar Valley:
· North Crossing, 2134 Logan Ave. Suite A, Waterloo, (319) 226-8420
· Prairie Parkway, 5100 Prairie Pkwy. Suite 101, Cedar Falls, (319) 553-0828
· San Marnan, 1655 E San Marnan Dr. Suite H, Waterloo, (319) 232-2281
· Waverly, 101 Cedar River Pkwy. Suite 1010, Waverly, (319) 352-1037
United Medical Park was chosen as the location of the respiratory illness clinic because of its centralized location in the Cedar Valley and infrastructure in place to effectively screen visitors as they arrive.