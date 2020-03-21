INDEPENDENCE – Downtown is open! Mostly.
A quick survey of downtown businesses Thursday showed most local shops have taken a few precautions and are ready to serve customers, including restaurants and hair salons.
The key is to call first.
Restaurants are providing takeout and/or delivery service.
Andy’s Barbershop and La Tonya’s Nail Salon have temporarily closed, while other salons are remaining open for now but limiting service to those with appointments.
Retail shops for the most part are open. Fabulous Friday’s, Little Red School House and Distinctions, Ninny Frank’s, Em’s Coffee, and Pop-A-Top Redemption have announced their closures. Laree’s will remain on their winter schedule through March (Thursdays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or when the flag is out on the sidewalk.)
Professional offices (i.e., lawyers, tax accountants, abstract office, real estate) are mostly open. Again, calling for an appointment is key.
White’s Funeral Home and Reiff’s Family Center are following the recommendations of the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) and the Department of Health (federal, state, and county).
“We strongly believe that memorialization of our loved ones is vital to one’s basic emotional and mental health, and we understand that limiting a service to 50 people may not meet the needs of all families,” said Bob Rieff. “We also acknowledge the importance, weight, and severity of the spread of the COVID-19 virus. However, we will analyze each case and the health of each family and those who may be in attendance and follow proper procedures to ensure a safe environment. We will offer alternative services to ensure that all who want to be a part of the service can be a part of it, such as remote video/audio attendance when possible, as well as ways to express the sentiments and good will to their families, friends, and neighbors.”
Mark White concurred.
“As funeral directors, we normally encourage the gathering of family, friends, and community members when a death occurs; there is power in expressing and accepting sympathies to each other,” he said. “However, following the guidelines, is in the best interest of the public at large. Our sympathies go out to anyone who has the additional burden of grief and loss during this time, and we are here to guide each family with their particular needs on an individual basis. We encourage bereaved families to work with us to create meaningful services that fall within the CDC’s emergency order of limiting large public gatherings.”
City hall is open, but citizens should enter the north door as the fire station is closed to public traffic. Staff are working in split shifts to avoid everyone being in the office at the same time.
City crews continue their duties, but they are practicing “social distancing” as best they can. City Manager Al Roder reminds the community to not flush paper towels or cleaning wipes into the wastewater sewer system. ONLY toilet paper should be flushed, whether or not items are labeled flushable. Roder also announced Thursday that the council chamber for the city council meeting scheduled for Monday, March 23, will be restricted to council members. The public will not be allowed physically into the meeting, but may attend electronically.
The meeting will be televised on local access cable and the city’s YouTube channel (CityofIndependenceIA) as normal. The Bulletin Journal will not be providing a Facebook Livestream. The city is working on a texting protocol and a YouTube comment opportunity for public input consistent with Chapter 21 of the Iowa Code requirements.
Banks are restricting access to lobbies.
- WCF Financial Bank branch lobby locations will remain open but, by appointment only.
- Veridian Credit Union branches located inside Hy-Vee stores are closed until further notice. The lobby areas of all other branches are also closed while drive-up service remains open.
- Regular lobby access at BankIowa will be temporarily limited. If you need access to the lobby to enter your safe deposit box or meet with a banker, please call your local branch to make arrangements for a convenient time.
- All Northeast Security Bank locations will operate exclusively via the drive thru. No banking business will be conducted in the bank lobby, except by appointment only. All lobby doors will be locked. Loan, CD, and new account business will be conducted on an appointment basis.
All of the financial institutions encourage customers to use online resources as much as possible. Contact your institution for drive-thru hours and other options.
Civic groups are suspending meetings and projects.
“The Independence Lions Club is suspending their spring pie sale fundraiser,” said Zach Boss, interim president. “We are following the federal and state government recommendations for social distancing and do not want to put the public at unnecessary risk. We are appreciative of everyone that has supported our fundraiser, and we hope to bring this back this fall before Thanksgiving!”
Lions will be contacting people who already bought pies about refunds.
Many area pastors are suspending services in church and gearing up for online gatherings. Check with your church about specific plans for worship, offerings, and supporting neighbors through prayers or works.
“Always remember the bottom line,” said Father David Beckman, pastor of the John Paul II Cluster. “Know your own health situation, take necessary precautions, and remember that you are not obligated to attend anything. Please pray for an end to this health pandemic that is affecting the world.”