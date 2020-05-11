The current COVID-19 pandemic has caused many disruptions, but one of the largest has been to the economy.
In order to try to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes the respiratory disease, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued multiple orders to close certain “non-essential” businesses in Iowa. Now, as projections from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) show the virus is starting to weaken for the summer, the governor has started to allow some of those businesses to reopen.
However, Bremer County was one of 22 counties that had the most strict restrictions and wasn’t allowed to open retail outlets, enclosed malls or fitness centers like in the 77 other counties where virus activity wasn’t as prevalent on May 1. But on Wednesday, the governor issued an edict that allowed those businesses to reopen as of 5 a.m. Friday at 50% capacity for stores and malls and by appointment for gyms.
The move was welcome news for many business owners.
“We all need to get back to living a semi-normal life,” said Deb Mummelthei, owner of Love and Lace. “It’s very important that we… get businesses open, because they’re the backbone of the community.
“We’re the ones that support the hospice and all of the little community gatherings that come in and ask for money and ask for donations and get it going again, all of these businesses up and down every street that all support the schools and support the things that are going on. If we’re not open, how are we going to support all of that besides?”
Meanwhile, Darrin Siefken at Crawdaddy Outdoors said though his business was not in one of the categories shut down by the emergency orders, his sporting goods store operated on an appointment-only basis.
He doesn’t think there really is a major change in how he needs to operate during the next few weeks of limited patronage.
“I don’t know what 50% of capacity really means,” Siefken said. “My store can hold 300 people, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to have 150 people in here.
“We’re just going to play it by ear for a little while, and basically not have multiple groups of people in here at one time. We’ll have someone come in and someone (else) wait a couple of minutes.”
On Friday afternoon, Vice President Mike Pence visited Des Moines, even while news broke that his press secretary and other White House staff members had tested positive for the virus, to speak with Iowa religious leaders and later to be part of a roundtable discussion with business heads at Hy-Vee headquarters.
Pence praised how Iowa has handled the COVID-19 outbreak, even as the numbers of cases and deaths continue to increase.
“Iowa has been leading the way with Gov. Kim Reynolds,” he said at Hy-Vee HQ. “From very early on, the strong steps and mitigation efforts have made a difference here. We grieve the loss of life here in Iowa, but the numbers speak for themselves.
“The outbreak in Iowa has not been like we’ve seen in other states and other metropolitan areas around the country. It’s a tribute to your early, strong steps.”
Looking forward, Crawdaddy’s Siefken said some people are going to want to do whatever they want to do outdoors even before a vaccine is found.
“Those folks will come into the store anyway,” he said. “I think the ones who are more concerned about COVID will still take their precautions. They’ll call in and wonder if they can make an appointment.
“And then, there’s some people who are sort of sitting in the middle of that, where they’re not too afraid to go out, but they’ll still take a few precautions. I don’t think sales are going to be skyrocketing for most of us immediately. I think it’s going to take a lot of energy and effort to get that back and going, but something’s better than nothing.”
Mummelthei at Love and Lace said there’s businesses forge ahead.
“We have to move forward without fear,” she said. “We have a constitutional right… We have the right to do move forward. We were given those rights, and they were taken away from us.
“We have to change, we have to be strong, not in fear, not have people tell us what we can and can’t do. We have to be strong in everything and stand up for our rights. Let’s respect each other and move forward.”