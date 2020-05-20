More businesses will be allowed to reopen their doors and high sports allowed in the state's eyes as Iowa Gov. Reynolds gave the announcements on Wednesday during her daily press conference.
“Today, I’m announcing that effective on Friday, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums and wedding reception venues will be permitted to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place and to ensure proper social distancing/hygiene are taking place,” Reynolds said. “Swimming pools will be opening for lap swimming and swimming lessons.”
Reynolds also announced that beginning on Thursday, May 28 bars and establishments that serve alcohol previously limited to carryout will be permitted to reopen for indoor and outdoor seating at 50 percent capacity. Businesses will be required to guidelines established for restaurants, which were allowed to open in Benton County on May 15. Casinos and amusement parks were not included in this announcement.
“It’s up to Iowans to decide when they’re ready to resume normal activities, but it will take all of us working together and practicing personal responsibility to keep virus activity at a manageable level,” Reynolds said. “We want to balance health and safety while getting life and businesses back to normal.”
School sponsored activities will be permitted to resume activities and learning on June 1. This will include high school baseball and softball activities. Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo will join Reynolds tomorrow for her daily press conference to discuss further details on schools reopening.
“I know that many parents and athletes are eager to resume summer sports,” Reynolds said. “High school athletics was the logical place to start and we’re working closely with the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) and others to make this possible. Together with the Department of Public Health, we’re working with youth sports associations to develop a plan to bring other sports opportunities back for the summer. More will come on that next week.”
IHSAA and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU) are the governing bodies for high school athletics in the state. Whether summer sports resume in Iowa will be their decision. Any announcement from the athletic association will be published when available.
Reynolds stated she will be working with Public Health to “evaluate whether any other changes to our public health strategy should be made.” The governor expects to announce more details next week as the state approaches the end of their current emergency proclamation on May 27.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will report updates as they are made available.