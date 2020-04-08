DES MOINES — In an effort to prevent further spread of COVID-19, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed a proclamation closing all public campgrounds, cabins, and yurts temporarily, as well as all outdoor playgrounds, through April 30.
The proclamation went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Those with reservations will be contacted directly by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Parks, Forests and Preserves Bureau.
State parks, forests and preserves remain open during this time for day use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups. Remember to stay home if you feel sick, wash your hands regularly, avoid touching your face, and bring supplies from home including disinfecting wipes, hand sanitizer, and other hygiene products.
All restroom facilities, including pit latrines and port-a-potties, are closed until April 30 as well.
Reynolds’ and the DNR’s top priority is the health and well-being of visitors, volunteers, and staff.
“Thank you for your patience and flexibility during this time,” a news release from the DNR says. “We appreciate your support of the [d]epartment and our state parks as we all work together to keep everyone safe.”
These closures will be reevaluated in the future to determine if an extension is necessary.