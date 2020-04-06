Iowa Gov. Kim Reyolds ordered additional businesses to close during a press conference on Monday morning to expand on her Emergency Health Proclamation.
“Today, I am ordering additional businesses and establishments to close through April 30th,” Reynolds said. “This includes malls, social and fraternal clubs, bingo halls, bowling alleys, pool halls, arcades, amusement parks, libraries, museums, zoos, skating rinks, parks, outdoor/indoor playgrounds, tobacco/vaping stores, race tracks, gaming/music stores, instrument stores, movie stores and campgrounds.”
This is in addition to retail businesses previously declared by Reynolds to close until April 30. These businesses were selected for closure as “places people are gathering we feel are not essential businesses,” according to Reynolds. More updates may be made at a later date. This comes as an additional three cases were confirmed in Benton County this weekend and the number of total cases rose to 946 as reported before publication. All closings will be enforced by local law enforcement and the Iowa Department of Public Safety (IDPS).
“Local law enforcement and the IDPS stand ready to serve all Iowans whenever they are called upon, including now during this health emergency,” IDPS Commissioner Stephan Bayens said.”This week, the governor will be issuing guidance to local law enforcement officials and police departments throughout the state on their role enforcing the orders outlined in the various declarations of disaster emergency.”
According to Bayens, violations of these orders “could” result in simple misdemeanor charges and noted that these actions could “needlessly put other Iowans at risk”. Bayens stated that law enforcement has “no desire to cite or arrest anyone” but will take “reasoned and measured steps” under these orders. This order is not a shelter-in-place order.
“Most Iowans are being responsible and doing their part,” Bayens said. “It is only a small segment that is throwing caution to the wind and ignoring the limitations on social gatherings. That small segment, however, can have an enormous impact on public health.”
Bayens and law enforcement are asking the public to take “individual responsibility” and police themselves to conserve resources for “those who truly need it.” Officers will seek to first educate the public and secondly ask them to disperse. According to Bayens, only then would officers do “what the law requires and enforce the orders.”
“We ask Iowans to be a part of the solution, not the problem,” Bayens said. “Your willingness to do so is critical in protecting your own health as well as our first responders, our health care workers and your fellow Iowans.”
Reynolds acknowledged first responders, health care providers and essential workers as “heroes” during this “uncertain time.” As with previous press conferences, Reynolds stated she believed most Iowans were indeed being responsible and practicing recommended social distancing practices, washing their hands, staying home outside of essential trips, avoiding groups of 10 or more, and isolating themselves when sick.
“Let’s all do the right thing, right now to protect each other,” Reynolds said. “To all our health care and essential providers: thank you. I know this is especially difficult for you, but we can’t do this without you. We will get through this.”
Daily press conferences will be moved from 2:30 p.m. to 11:00 a.m. and the governor stated they will “take a look at Sundays”. Press conferences can be viewed on Facebook on Governor Kim Reynolds’ page.