In what she called an “unprecedented time for our state and our nation,” Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state has implemented mitigation strategies to combat the novel coronavirus COVID-19 during a press conference on Monday in Johnston.
“We are monitoring the situation in real-time and making evidence-based decisions to mitigate and slow the spread of the virus,” Reynolds said.
She announced there was one additional positive case located in Dallas County. That brings the total confirmed cases to 23 in Iowa.
The measures are designed to prevent a spike in COVID-19 cases that could overwhelm Iowa’s hospital and clinical network. One recommendation was to close schools for four weeks, through at least April 12.
She is also considering ways to help with childcare while the schools are closed. Meanwhile, school administrators are working to implement plans to possibly have online learning, and the Iowa Legislature has passed a resolution to waive classroom hours requirements.
The governor also announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has granted a waiver to allow schools to serve meals while the facilities are closed to the students. The districts can activate summer meal programs during the coronavirus outbreak and allow group settings, drive-thru pick-up and grab-and-go.
Schools will provide more information when ready.
For more information on the governor’s plans, watch the video on her office’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/IAGovernor/videos/789478824874967/.