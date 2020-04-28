An upward swing in COVID-19 cases is a key factor why Fayette County is one of the 22 where restrictions were extended on Monday to May 15 by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
“The reason Fayette County is included in the 22 while other counties around us are getting loosened restrictions is because, based on the monitoring, the virus activity is having an upward trend in Fayette County,” said Jamie Hoey, public information officer for Fayette County Public Health. “For example, at the end of last week we went into Friday with nine positive cases and we came out yesterday with 17.”
As of 10 a.m. Monday, 193 Fayette County residents had been tested. Of the 17 confirmed cases, six people have recovered, according to Iowa Department of Public Health statistics.
Seven of Fayette County’s cases have been in the adult age range, seven in the middle age and three older adults.
Increased testing, particularly in Bremer and Black Hawk County, likely are contributing to that upward trend.
“The increased testing is going to continue to make those trends go up, especially in our region,” she said.
According to a 2018 study of Oelwein’s laborshed by Iowa Workforce Development, most of the 849 Oelwein residents, or roughly 31 percent, who commuted out of the city for work traveled to Independence, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids.
Social distancing measures are being lifted in 77 of Iowa’s counties, allowing restaurants, fitness centers, malls, libraries, race tracks and stores that had been ordered closed to reopen on Friday, May 1. However, they can only operate at only 50 percent capacity and adhere to the Iowa Department of Public Health’s social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Counties neighboring Fayette where restrictions are being loosened include Clayton, Winneshiek and Buchanan.
Reynolds’ Monday proclamation has additional guidance for businesses reopening, such as only six people max can sit together inside restaurants, and each group of diners as well as people dining alone, have to be six feet from each other.
Self-service is prohibited in restaurants, which means no buffets or salad bars.
In the fitness centers, exercise machines and equipment need to be six feet apart from each other. Group activities and classes at fitness centers are limited to 10 people or less and participants need to be six feet apart “at all times.”
Speedways or race tracks can reopen as long as they don’t allow any spectators in person.