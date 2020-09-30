RSVP members ready and waiting to resume volunteer duties at Oelwein Schools

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the face of many organizations, especially in the volunteer area where person-to-person contact has been a major part of the service.
The Oelwein Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) is among the volunteer organizations that has been almost completely shut down from activities these past six months, as members’ main focus was assisting in classrooms in the school district, where not every student learns at the same pace. RSVP members traditionally sign up to help in one-on-one study time to give students a little extra help in reading or math, or catch up on homework in general.
Due to the fact that the organization is almost entirely made up of seniors and retired individuals, their activities have been curtailed over concerns of contracting COVID-19.
As much as teachers have missed the help in their classrooms, the volunteers have missed that connection as well. The annual back-to-school brunch where RSVP members converged to gear up for the new school year, was replaced this year with a drive-through brunch pick up held at City Park on Wednesday.
Signs posted on trees reflected the sentiments of the volunteers — “RSVP Loves (heart) You” and “We Miss RSVP” — as drivers stopped at the shelter to pick up a sack brunch. Masked RSVP members greeted visitors with bottles of juice and packaged muffins, along with thanks for continued support of the program through the uncertain times and a free RSVP t-shirt.
Oelwein RSVP Coordinator Ashley Kunkle-Ehn said it has been a difficult time for everyone, with many of her volunteers missing their study buddies and vice-versa. While membership has dropped off significantly due to the health and safety circumstances, she still has 51 active volunteers on the roster.
“The library recently opened back up, so we get some volunteer time there. While not allowed in the schools at this time, we are doing a pen pal program writing letters of encouragement, support and friendship back and forth with students. That helps us stay a little connected,” she said.
Also, two days per week, RSVP members assist with filling backpacks with food for students to take home on Fridays, a program that helps ensure no students in the district are food-insecure over the weekends. Members have been asked to help with a winter coats for kids project, as well, that is being organized by Wings Park School Counselor Barb Schmitz.
“So, we are getting some indirect contact and volunteer opportunities in these projects,” Ashley said.
In addition to volunteering in the school district, RSVP members have helped with crafts and activities at Arlington Place Assisted Living and filled in at the reception desk in the OCAD office in past seasons. Those locations are currently closed to the public.
“We will work to get through this the best we can, just like everybody else,” Ashley said. With this group of active senior volunteers, the main goal is to keep everyone healthy until they can resume other projects.