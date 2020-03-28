MONTI – Ruth Bovenmyer, 91, a lifelong resident of Buchanan County, died at her home of complications of Alzheimer’s disease on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public visitation or service at this time. There will be an announcement when services will be held at a later date. Relatives and friends are encouraged to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home website or by mail, text, or phone.
Ruth Virginia Bovenmyer was born to Roy and Hazel (Phillips) Stimson on the family farm near Coggon, Iowa, on September 7, 1928.
Ruth is survived by four children; a son-in-law; 17 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Leon Bovenmyer; a daughter; a sister; and a great-grandson.
Memorials may be designated to Silver Creek Methodist Church, Camp Courageous or Cedar Valley Hospice. See the online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.