The Linn County Fair Association has canceled the grounds and grandstand entertainment for the 2020 Linn County Fair because of COVID-19 concerns. On Friday, however, it announced that the concert by Sawyer Brown is rescheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021.
Any tickets already purchased for the 2020 concert will be honored for the new 2021 date. Any ticket vouchers issued prior to May 7, 2020 will also be honored.
If you purchased a ticket to Sawyer Brown and would like a refund, please contact Etix directly at etix.com or call 1-800-514-3849. Refund requests will be accepted through July 31, 2020.
More information about the 2020 Linn County Fair can be found at TheLinnCountyFair.com/FAQ.