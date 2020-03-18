The Iowa Scholastic Clay Target Program and the Scholastic Action Target Program has canceled all practices and competitions, as well as all coaches training, through April 30. The cancelations are based on guidance from state and national health officials to avoid public gatherings of more than 10 people.
Scholastic clay target, action target practices, competitions canceled
