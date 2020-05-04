The Oelwein School Board updated its Emergency COVID-19 resolution as presented on Monday.
The resolution extends the school closure through the end of the year to contain the spread of COVID-19 as the governor recommended on April 17 and as previously reported. It also shortens the school year by two days while fulfilling the state requirement for 1,080 hours and allows the superintendent to pull back on teacher contract days up to 10 days following administrative calculations.
The updates accommodate the Return to Learn plan the schools need to submit to the Department of Education by July 1, another element announced in the governor’s April 17 COVID-19 news conference. The district has a Blended Learning Taskforce that is meeting Wednesday “to start the work of digging in to see what that plan will require and what we’ll have to do to prepare,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
The plans will address the next school year, beginning in August.
“Keeping staff (and) students safe and healthy while continuing to provide learning environments that are required in the future,” Ehn said, as to what it dealt with. “A lot of planning, potentially some professional development that will have to go in support of that.”
The district also pulled back on contract days after making some calculations.
“(In) light of this District-wide emergency closure, the Board authorizes the Superintendent to reduce the number contractual number of teaching and professional development work days expressed in the certified staff contract that have been fulfilled during the period of school closure, not to exceed 10 days,” according to board documents.
“We’re looking to pull back on teacher contract days,” Ehn told the board. “Teachers have been working anywhere from 16, 18, 30, 40 hours a week, they submit a telework log to their principals. Doing a ton of professional development, office hours, creating lesson plans for kids, providing work online, giving feedback, doing credit recovery, helping make sure kids pass classes at the high school level before the end of the year.
“By the time it all shakes out, we’ve done a lot of calculations. They would need to potentially work late into June to make up some of those hours.
“And I just don’t think we have the capacity beyond the end of May to really align professional development and push that out any further than what we’d need to than the traditional end of the school year. Seeking permission to pull back some of the contract days to wrap the end of the school year up.”
He then referenced a change in the next paragraph.
“(We’re) looking at officially ending the school year May 26,” Ehn said. “That’s two days sooner than (we) normally would have ended it. That gets us to our 1,080 hours. We need that to close out this school year officially.”