The Oelwein School Board will meet in special session on Thursday, March 19, to consider measures to allow classified staff to receive temporary unemployment benefits, and to consider a resolution suspending potentially more policy in light of the new coronavirus pandemic, which causes the COVID-19 illness.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the central office boardroom and can be accessed online via the platform, Zoom, at https://zoom.us/j/665775734.
The classified staff category includes aides, custodians, food service, secretaries and transportation.
The emergency resolution will allow the district to suspend parts of its policies, as identified by the superintendent or designee, as needed to implement written guidance from state or federal agencies relating to containing COVID-19 for the duration identified in the governor’s public health emergency declaration on Tuesday or as set by the board.
The resolution notes that most hourly non-exempt employees will be unable
to report to work due to the district’s closure and certified contract employees may be asked to work at remote locations to help provide continuity in educational services.
On March 17 as expected, the governor signed a bill waiving the instructional time requirements in Iowa Code for all public school districts closing before and after April 12 — basically this spring — to prevent or contain the spread of COVID-19.
The Iowa Department of Education has the authority to establish and interpret graduation requirements, and to oversee other crucial aspects of public education. DE is providing written guidance to Iowa school districts on issues related to COVID-19, including but not limited to student attendance, distance/online learning, high school credit, meal distribution and other issues.