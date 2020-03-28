INDEPENDENCE – The Independence Community School District’s board of education is holding public hearings and a special meeting on Monday, March 30, at the administration office, 1207 1st Street W, beginning at 6 p.m.
The public hearings are in regard to the amended 2019-20 and proposed 2020-21 certified budgets. The special meeting’s new business will feature consideration to approve the amended 2019-20 and proposed 2021-21 budgets we well as the budget guarantee for 2020-21.
In addition, there will be discussions with Matt Gillaspie of Piper Sandler & Co. regarding bond refinancing.
Live Stream Available
Due to the CDC’s social distancing recommendations during the COVID-19 outbreak, there is a limit to in-person attendance. A total of 10 people will be met by the school board members and administrators. Members of the public may view the meeting via a live stream on the Independence Community School’s Facebook page. The Facebook link is on the home page of the district’s website: www.independence.k12.ia.us.
Any public comments should be sent via email to Board Secretary Laura Morine at lmorine@indeek12.org prior to 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30, 2020. Board President Eric Smith will read the comments, which are limited in length/time to three minutes.
The agenda is available online at https://www.independence.k12.ia.us/district-information/board-of-education/board-education-information/?fbclid=IwAR2X35FFOp74vN_tZMQ9OvMWEhdi4TwgTojaYOqAbu0ZtllJh41o3Af_RVc#board_agenda.