After Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Sunday that the state's K-12 schools are recommended to close for four weeks as the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads, the possibility of spring sports beginning as scheduled was only made more dubious.
And on Monday morning, Iowa's high school Unified Activities partners provided some clarity.
The four partners — the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, the Iowa High School Music Association and the Iowa High School Speech Association — announced in unison in a release that spring activities will be prohibited through the recommended closure of four weeks.
The recommended closure date extends through Friday, April 10, which means that a school return would fall on April 13.
"Prior to April 10, the schedule will be assessed as necessary with information from the Governor, Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and activity partners at the IGHSAU, IHSAA, IHSMA, and IHSSA," the statement reads.
"Per CDC guidelines recommending the cancellation of gatherings of more than 50 individuals for at least eight weeks, events following the planned four-week school closure in Iowa will be updated as the situation develops."
The prohibition now raises the question of when — or if — spring sports will ultimately begin.
For the IHSAA, the first day of practice for golf, soccer and tennis was scheduled for Monday. Limited practice for baseball was scheduled to start April 1.
On the girls side, practice for tennis and golf was set to begin Monday as well, and soccer practice was slated for March 23.
But now, all IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are prohibited for practice, competition and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted. This means no in-person contact between coaches and athletes.
More information regarding schedule adjustments, season lengths, postseason events and more will be announced through iahsaa.org and ighsau.org.