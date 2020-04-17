Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced on Friday that Iowa school districts will not reopen for the 2019-20 school year and education will continue online due to COVID-19
“I said I would assess the situation two weeks out to the April 30 date and provide further guidance on the possibility of reopening before the end of this regularly scheduled school year,” Reynolds said. “Believe me, I would like nothing more than to stand before you today and announced Iowa will be open for school in May.”
Reynolds made the decision based off of data suggesting COVID-19 will continue to impact the state over the coming weeks. Spring sports activities are cancelled for the current school year and decisions on summer sports will be made by June 1. School districts will be required to provide continuous educational opportunities online until the end of the school year.
“Closing schools through the end of the year is not an easy decision and we do know the challenges this creates,” Ann Lebo, Director of the Iowa Department of Education said. “We also know this decision is necessary to ensure the health and safety of those we serve. Iowa schools are essential to our communities well beyond the educational services they provide. We recognize the loss this brings to many.”
Lebo recognized that schools developed continuous educational plans for online learning in “weeks” as opposed to months. The state will continue to waive instructional time requirements for school districts who engage in a voluntary learning option, a required option or a combination of the two. Schools will be required to develop and submit a “return to learn” plan to the Iowa Department of Education by July 1 detailing summer schools and enrichment plans each district plans to offer.
“Gov. Reynolds will waive the late August start date for schools during this public health emergency, so school districts and non-public schools can make local decisions about the 2020-21 academic year,” Lebo said. “These are extraordinary times for our teachers, administrators and staff who are transitioning to this new learning landscape and for our students transitioning too.”
The Iowa Department of Education continues to virtually meet with school districts to help connect resources to schools for online learning and support. Lebo reassured listeners at the daily press conferences that the state “will get through this together.”
Reynolds thanked school districts for their approaches during these “unprecedented times” and stated she looks forward to learning off plans for schools going forward. Currently, Vinton-Shellsburg is on voluntary learning and moving to required learning for high school students beginning on April 22. Benton Community Superintendent Pam Ewell stated the district would consider a move to require learning after the governor’s current announcement. Center Point-Urbana and Union Schools submitted voluntary learning plans for their April 10 deadline.
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will provide additional updates as they are made available.