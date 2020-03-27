The novel coronavirus ravaging the world has created unusual circumstances, and the effects have filtered down to Iowa schools.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on March 15 ordered all schools to be closed for the following four weeks, and during a Thursday press conference, she said the closure would remain at least until April 13.
The order sent districts scrambling to figure out ways to continue to educate their students remotely, as it hadn’t been done before. They also found ways to keep the kids’ spirits up as they’re cooped up at home.
Two area school districts, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley, stepped to the plate in the last week to do just that.
About 30 S-F teachers drove around Fredericksburg and Sumner Tuesday in a wave parade, showing how much they support the students in those two communities. They utilized established parade routes for the towns’ annual celebrations to cover as much of each city as possible.
S-F Middle School literature teacher Toni Kruenecke said it was an idea that she and others had seen done in other districts in other states as the COVID-19 crisis started to grow.
“Just to go out and from a distance, say, ‘Hi,’ to our students and parents, just to show our support that we’re all in the same boat here, just caring for our kids.”
Physical education teacher Tori Sorensen said the turnout was excellent.
“This is probably the best mental builder for health that we’ve had in a good week and a half at this point,” Sorensen said.
Other districts across the state have been doing something similar this week. On Friday, Cedar Falls’ Bess Streeter Aldrich Elementary had a similar parade through five neighborhoods whose kids attend the school on the southwest quadrant of the Black Hawk County city.
Sumner parent Beth Hauser said seeing the teachers do this was a nice idea. She has six of her children attend Sumner-Fred schools currently.
“The teachers have been very supported since (they) have been out of school,” Hauser said. “They were all able to come out and see their teachers (Tuesday).”
Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley Elementary in Fairbank and Readlyn held a homeschool spirit week. The homecoming-style activity had WV students dress up with the theme and then post photos to the school’s Facebook page showing themselves off.
Principal Dana Harskamp said the staff brainstormed ways to connect with the students through the shutdown.
“We were looking for ideas, and we saw this idea posted on Facebook,” Harskamp said, “and we decided to join in the fun and put it in place for our kids.
“We really wanted to make sure we could stay in good communication and continue the relationship that we have already established with the kids and build that community even while we’re not face-to-face with them.”
Monday was Superhero Day to celebrate the hospital workers, first responders, grocery store employees and other workers in essential services. Tuesday, the kids showed off their crazy hair and wore school colors, to salute the hair stylists and barbers as well as the school.
Wednesday’s theme was dress like an old person day, to honor the over-65 population who are at the highest risk of the virus. Thursday was jersey day, to keep in mind the sports — high school, college and pro — that have been suspended due to the health emergency, and Friday was pajama day, because, as the flyer said, “Let’s face it, pajamas are the best part of homeschooling.”
“We have been working hard to meet not only the students’ academic needs but meet the social-emotional piece that is so important, as well,” Harskamp said.
Now with two of the scheduled four weeks of closure out of the way, many are handling the situation the best they can.
“It’s been a little bit of a challenge, but it’s nothing we couldn’t handle,” said Hauser, the Sumner parent. “Our oldest has been very gracious, and we just get through our days.”
Sorensen, the PE teacher at Sumner-Fred Middle School, said everyone would love to be back at school right now, but they know what needs to be done for their health.
“Hopefully, we can slow down the curve of this spread, and we are with them,” she said.
Harskamp, the Wapsie elementary principal, also wants to resume classes as normal.
“We can continue the education that we are providing our kids,” she said. “We miss our kids dearly… and that’s one of the biggest things.
“We want to be in front of our kids, we want to see them every single day, so the hope would be to be back with them. If that does not happen, then we continue to look for the best way we can provide the best education for them in the situation that we have.”