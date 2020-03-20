Although Oelwein does not have any students studying overseas, domestic trips for the district’s students and faculty have been canceled as more people test positive for the new coronavirus, Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
Oelwein High School marketing students were slated to attend a conference in Nashville, Tennessee, but that was canceled as patients tested positive for COVID-19 in the area.
“We had teachers going to conferences that were canceled,” Ehn said, noting he spent all Monday morning recalling hotels.
“You don’t realize how many,” Ehn said. “Spring is our busiest time of year.”
Wapsie Valley Superintendent Dave Larson said there was no overseas travel for students and, following up on the closure announcement made Monday, said the district has also canceled or postponed all events — as other area schools announced Monday.