With schools closed and high school sports suspended until at least May 1, athletic directors across the state have decided to show their support for the students in their districts with a bright idea.
The Iowa High School Athletic Directors Association urged their members to turn on their stadium lights every Friday night for 1 minute for every day missed due to the closure of school for the novel coronavirus. Most started last Friday, including area schools, for about 20 minutes.
The word was spread on the IHSADA’s Twitter page with the hashtag #LightUpIA.
Waverly-Shell Rock Athletic Director Dave Litterer told Waverly Newspapers that the public can come by Go-Hawk Stadium to take in the effort the next two Friday nights starting at 8 p.m. The lights will shine there until 8:25 p.m. this Friday, and until 8:30 on April 24.
“We hope this catches on as we move through the next few weeks,” Litterer said. “Drive by and honk to show your support.”
Micah Monroe, assistant principal and athletic director at Janesville Consolidated School, said this initiative was a great idea.
“It shows our students that we miss them and are thinking about them,” Monroe wrote by email. “I’m ready for the day that we can be back in the stadium with the whole community being able to come together again.
“Our school is the pride of our community. On Fridays in the fall, our community comes together to support our students under those lights. Seeing them shine during this difficult time brings hope to our community that we will soon be back to normal not only for our young people, but for the town of Janesville as a whole.”
Sumner-Fredericksburg High School principal and co-athletic director Allan Eckelman wrote he read about a similar effort had been going on with the Minnesota schools.
“High school kids — and kids, in general — are suffering from the loss of school activities and all the social things that school does to organize their lives,” Eckleman said. “It was a safe way to have them connect and share a moment.”
However, he said that Sumner-Fred is unique of the area schools, that only the football field is lit, and it sits in one of the lowest parts of Sumner behind the school.
“To see it you really have to drive 1/2 (mile) north of the (high school) and watch from 13th Street,” he said. “The seniors appreciated how we put ‘20’ for the scores as well as the ‘ball on’ and ‘yards to go’ (on the scoreboard). It was a small recognition that they appreciated.”
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union recently set new schedules for spring and summer sports to restart once the current public health emergency is lifted by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The current orders to close schools expire April 30, so spring sports are tentatively set to return to or start practices on May 1, and baseball and softball practices are slated for May 18.
W-SR’s Litterer thinks that announcement has brought some hope for student-athletes and coaches that the 2020 season can be salvaged.
“Our No. 1 priority is keeping all of our students/staff/public safe and staying free of this deadly COVID-19 virus,” Litterer said.
Monroe, at Janesville, said the reset schedule gives Wildcat athletes a new goal — or maybe a new starting line — to strive for.
“We’ll continue to be prepared for the upcoming seasons and make the necessary changes as more guidance comes from Gov. Reynolds and the state athletic associations,” he said. “It’s tough being away, but having some hope that we can get back to normal in the near future helps to keep the focus on getting back to the things we love.”
Eckelman said that the Sumner-Fred students know that the coronavirus won’t simply disappear once the calendar page turns to May.
“There is increasing awareness that jobs in the grocery store and others that require interaction with people are no longer safe but carry the risk of infection,” he said. “All of us want to find a way that the school, our churches, stores, restaurants, school, movies and activities can be ‘opened up’ again safely.
“Kids search out the few outings they can do — for us, it is fishing and golf.”