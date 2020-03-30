With the precautions being taken to slow the COVID-19 pandemic, distance learning has become the name of the game for students wanting to keep their minds sharp while isolated at home.
Oelwein teachers have created a document of links and logins for just that purpose that offers materials free to students at all grade levels.
“As educators too, we’re finding educating our own kids can be challenging as far as finding meaningful resources that are age-appropriate,” Superintendent Josh Ehn said.
“Our staff has been doing a great job vetting those resources,” he said, pointing to a link on the Oelwein schools website, oelweinschoools.com.
If students have home internet, or if they take advantage of the free Wi-Fi offered at businesses around town, the following will be of use.
First, users should log into their school Google account. Then on the school website, atop the left-hand panel “Quick Links” purple button menu, follow the one called “At-home learning supports and opportunities,” which opens in Google Docs with dozens of links for each grade.
In the cases where logins and passwords are needed, teachers have provided them on this document.
Businesses allowing access to their WiFi include Leo’s Italian Restaurant or McDonald’s which require no password. Others have provided password information to the school district. Area internet providers also offer income-based “affordable internet."
Wapsie Valley offers a similar set of comprehensive online resources at its website, waspievalleyschools.com, under the COVID-19 tab. This site links to resource folders for each grade level, also accessed via the Google account.
According to a West Central schools frequent questions page: "Instruction and student learning remain a priority for the District. We continue to work with the state to determine how this would and could look.
"Teachers will still be in contact online during the coming weeks with resources and alternative online instruction. This instruction will continue to be optional and not graded.
"Again, this is for parents and students to utilize during the closure as optional and not graded resources."
As of March 20, the Regional Academy for Math and Science concurrent courses taught by Northeast Iowa Community College faculty will not resume online until they receive approval from the schools. For now, concurrent sections being taught at RAMS are on hold.
Schools, including Oelwein and Wapsie Valley, have been posting learning challenges for students on Facebook.
Earlier this month, right after K-12 schools were suspended for four weeks at the recommendation of the governor, schools allowed students to pick up technology devices while cleaning out their lockers.
“They're trying to get as many devices in the kids’ hands while they're at home,” Oelwein Middle School Principal Mary Beth Steggall said at the time.
She pointed to online resources on the Oelwein schools website, and the document has grown since then to include materials for all grade levels.
“As these things are coming available to families, we’re putting them on the site so it’s one spot for families K-12 to be able to use resources,” she said.
For instance, students can access online books at the Lexia Reading link, by typing their teacher’s email address, no password needed.
“Fifth- and sixth-graders have access to Study Island… and some of our major corporations are giving out their sites free,” Steggall said.
Many grades are now linking to grade-appropriate video learning modules from Khan Academy, which allows sign-in with a Google account.
“We’re not providing an online curriculum because it needs to be a comprehensive one, and to do that in the amount of time we’ve been given [is difficult],” Steggall said.
Guidance from the Department of Education listed equity concerns as the reason a comprehensive curriculum and required assignments are not being implemented.
Rather, now students are able to learn at their own pace.