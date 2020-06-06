An alumni committee of the Winnebago Council is scouting for memories from attendees as Ingawanis Adventure Base is approaching its 100th anniversary.
Recording equipment will be set up for scouts to share their memories of the camp on Saturday, June 13 at Ingawanis Adventure Base (IAB) Camp.
Now a volunteer, Bob Brunkhosrt staffed Camp Ingawanis from 1983-86 and remembers attendees from West Union, Oelwein, Lamont, even as far east as Strawberry Point. Although Clayton County is technically outside the council area, photos on the alumni group's centennial Facebook page show groups from the Winnebago Council area also gathered at Backbone State Park as early as 1920.
Operating since 1924 near Waverly, Ingawanis Adventure Base is a scout camp privately owned and operated by the Winnebago Council No. 173, Boy Scouts of America. The council serves 17 counties in North Central Iowa, including Fayette and nearby Buchanan, Bremer, Chickasaw, Howard and Winneshiek.
To ensure social distancing is practiced while gathering these important histories, folks are asked to reserve a time slot by calling Francis McElroy at 319-464-9739 or emailing, francismcelroy@yahoo.com.
“We’re going to start and gauge it (interest),” Brunkhorst said of the date, noting the potential to add more weekends.
The Camp Ingawanis Centennial Alumni Association is also looking for camp photos to include in an anniversary book expected out in 2023. Photos will be scanned and returned. For ease of photo return, senders may wish to include a self-addressed, stamped envelope.
McElroy chairs the alumni committee, which meets quarterly with the Winnebago Council and is planning for a big event in fall 2023.
“We're gearing up toward that," Brunkhorst said. "If people want to volunteer, we're also looking for more. There will be opportunities to edit books," he said as to voluntarism that can be done remotely.
To learn more, view their Facebook page at Camp Ingawanis Centennial Alumni Association - 1924-2024.