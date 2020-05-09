Senior evening meal deliveries coming to area residents

WESTGATE – Bents Smokehouse & Pub in Westgate is sharing some great news that will be of special interest to the area’s older adult population.
Owners Jason and Sheila Bent were contacted by Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging to do meals on wheels for the areas of Westgate, Maynard, Sumner and rural Oelwein.
Lisa Wetzel, director of Fund Development and Corporate Relations for NEI3A, reported the agency has received additional federal funding to help feed seniors during the self-isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wetzel said Bents Smokehouse & Pub is centrally located for distribution to the communities and rural areas, and has excellent food, too.
The new meal delivery service will be evening meals on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, delivered to the recipient’s door.
If you are 60 years and older or have a friend or relative that does not receive Medicaid and would like to take advantage of this great opportunity, please call Lisa at 866-468-7887 to get signed up. For Tuesday delivery, persons should call before 3 p.m. Monday.
“This is amazing for our communities elderly and home-bound folks,” said Sheila. “We are putting this together quickly and meal deliveries will start on Tuesday, May 12.”
Sheila said she will post the menu on the Bents Smokehouse & Pub Facebook page and the Oelwein Daily Register will also print it in a publication, once it is available.
Meal delivery will begin from 4:30 to 5 p.m. and continue until all deliveries are completed. Bents has three drivers so far to help with deliveries.
Wetzel said in other communities she has seen 300 or more meals delivered per day, but added that Bents is not ready for that volume of distribution right away.
“We are working to get them some additional volunteers to assist with these meal preparations and deliveries,” Wetzel said. “That is why we are only offering this service three nights a week to start out.”
Sheila also concurred that they would expand the services if they get more volunteers and there is a need shown.
“We are just really happy to be selected for this service and feel good knowing we are providing home-cooked meals to people in the area that need and appreciate them,” Sheila said.