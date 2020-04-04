BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, and until further notice, senior midday meals offered through the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.

To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

April 6

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce

April 7

Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

April 8

Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake

April 9

Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie

April 10

Closed for the Holiday

April 13

Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry Banana Pudding

April 14

Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit

April 15

Tater Tot Casserole, Whole Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce

April 16

Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits

April 17

Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk