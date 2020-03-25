BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence is closed for at least four weeks, according to Missy Anders, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) outreach specialist for Buchanan and Delaware counties.
Until further notice, senior midday meals offered through NEI3A will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.
“Home-delivered meals will continue to be available,” Anders said. “To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.”
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
March 26
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine
March 27
Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
March 30
Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
March 31
Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing
April 1
Pork Loin, Brown Gravy, Bread Dressing, Carrots, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 2
Hamburger Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Whipped Potatoes, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches
April 3
Potato Crusted Fish, Macaroni & Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Mandarin Oranges, Tartar Sauce
April 6
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, California Vegetable Blend, Hot Cinnamon Applesauce
April 7
Baked Chicken Breast, Savory Apricot Sauce, Baked Sweet Potato, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 8
Roast Beef, Brown Gravy, Whipped Potatoes, Herbed Green Peas, Wheat Roll, Birthday Cake
April 9
Ham Rotini Casserole, Sliced Carrots, Paprika Garlic Cauliflower, Baked Cookie
April 10
Closed for the Good Friday Holiday
April 13
Parmesan Chicken, Garlic Red Pepper Rotini, Broccoli, Strawberry-Banana Pudding
April 14
Turkey Breast, Turkey Gravy, Mashed Red Potatoes, Green Bean Bake, Multi-Grain Bread, Fresh Seasonal Fruit
April 15
Tater Tot Casserole, Whole-Kernel Corn, Sliced Carrots, Applesauce
April 16
Chicken Rice Casserole, Green Peas, Harvard Beets, Pineapple Tidbits
April 17
Meatloaf, Onion Gravy, Baked Sweet Potato, Capri Vegetable Blend, Multi-Grain Bread, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk