BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence is closed effective Tuesday, March 17, for at least four weeks, according to Missy Anders, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) outreach specialist for Buchanan and Delaware counties.

Until further notice, senior midday meals offered through NEI3A will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.

“Home-delivered meals will continue to be available,” Anders said during a morning phone call on Monday, March 16. “To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.”

Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.

March 23

Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk

March 24

Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk

March 25

Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk

March 26

Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine

March 27

Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk

March 30

Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk

March 31

Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing