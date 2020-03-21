BUCHANAN COUNTY – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Buchanan County Senior Center in Independence is closed effective Tuesday, March 17, for at least four weeks, according to Missy Anders, Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging (NEI3A) outreach specialist for Buchanan and Delaware counties.
Until further notice, senior midday meals offered through NEI3A will be available for delivery only on a contribution basis for people over 60 years of age. Congregate meal sites are currently closed.
“Home-delivered meals will continue to be available,” Anders said during a morning phone call on Monday, March 16. “To place meal orders, call 1-800-423-2449.”
Visit www.nei3a.org for more information.
March 23
Baked Chicken Breast, Picante Sauce, Confetti Rice, Fiesta Vegetable Blend, Baked Cookie, Milk
March 24
Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Baked Beans, Hamburger Bun, Hot Sliced Peaches, Milk
March 25
Beef Stew, Green Beans, Cornbread, Pie, Milk
March 26
Beef Spaghetti Casserole, Carrots, Green Peas, Fresh Seasonal Fruit, Texas Bread, Milk, Margarine
March 27
Potato Soup, Tuna Salad, Beet Salad, Multi-Grain Bread, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk
March 30
Baked Chicken Breast, Lemon Dill Sauce, Whipped Sweet Potatoes, Green Beans, Wheat Roll, Baked Cookie, Chocolate Milk
March 31
Beef Chili with Beans, Baked Potato, Tossed Salad, Saltine Crackers, Mixed Fruit Cobbler, Milk, Margarine, Sour Cream, Salad Dressing