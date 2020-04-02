OELWEIN — The hum of sewing machines was heard Tuesday over the tv shows in Judi Daggs’ living room at 711 North Frederick, where she and her nephew, Oelwein Mayor Brett DeVore have a two-person assembly line under full production.
The Mayor and his aunt are making fabric face masks to help with the current supply shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic that continues to climb in victim numbers.
DeVore works diligently sewing the triple layers of fabric together with elastic loops included at each end of the six-by-nine-inch pieces. Aunt Judi does the pressing and pleating, using her grandmother’s antique Singer to get through the thick pleated layers.
DeVore, who operates his own business, Cutting Edge, a custom apparel, embroidery and screen-printing shop in Aurora, is idle these days, due to government mandated closure of non-essential businesses. He learned from a friend in Oklahoma City, that her cardiologist husband was not being provided with protective face masks when his services were called for at a local hospital there, due to shortages.
DeVore and his aunt decided to take action and in the past 10 days, have sewn more than 200 fabric masks that have been given away both near and far. Some of the masks were shipped to Oklahoma, and to family in Minnesota and Georgia, while other masks were put to use locally among police officers, firefighters, emergency personnel and some businesses that remain open to the public. By the end of this week they will be close to another 100 completed masks.
DeVore said he has heard that some masks being manufactured overseas may not be FDA compliant, which does not help the shortage situation.
“I would not want to be taking that risk,” he said. “I think it’s great that a lot of companies are turning their workforce loose on making masks.”
Daggs has been sewing since she was a child, having learned from her grandmother on the very machine she is using for finishing touches on the homemade masks. She enjoys quilting and sewing in all forms. So far the sewing team has gone through nearly all of her “fabric stash” – other quilters will know what that means.
“I had material put aside for a skirt I was going to make for myself with Tasmanian devils on it. It got cut up for masks.
My material for new kitchen curtains is also turned into masks, as is leftover fabric from my daughter’s flower girl’s dress when she got married. One of the nice side notes to this project is, once the virus is stopped and we can be out and about, I will be fabric shopping,” Daggs said, smiling broadly at the thought.
DeVore’s machine stopped suddenly as the bobbin thread ran out. He deftly replenished it and returned to a rumbling full speed, zipping along the edges of the masks, stopping briefly to turn the corner and continuing around. Looking up from the machine momentarily, DeVore con-fessed he had never operated a sewing machine until last week.
“I’m used to working on industrial eight-head embroidery machines. I tried to think of how we could mass produce these masks, but it would be far too complicated to reconfigure, so here we are. Aunt Judi showed me how to run this and I’m going as fast as I can to keep up with her,” he exclaimed. “This has definitely been a learning experience.”
DeVore said the sewing party has turned into a community affair in a way. Mike Kerns gave them bandana samples he has from his business for them to cut into masks. Terri Derflinger helped with supplies, as did several others. Ann Roth showed up to spell him at the sewing machine one day. Before Tuesday was over, someone left a bag of “gold” on the front steps — several yards of elastic — a scarce commodity these days. DeVore said several other local quilters are also making masks and he is proud to be among them.
“It is so heartwarming and awesome to hear about all who are sewing masks to help out wherever needed,” he said.
As the city’s mayor, DeVore said they continue to put more precautions in place for the safety of city staff and the public. The city buildings shut down to the public about two weeks ago and the last City Council meeting was held by each Councilman calling in to a teleconference.
Last Saturday’s tornado that seriously damaged Woodlawn Cemetery and Red Gate Park had him concerned on how clean up would be handled, but he said he shouldn’t have lost sleep over it.
“We had about 40 residents show up at the cemetery Sunday morning with chainsaws and helped cut up the downed trees and take the wood away. It’s not too difficult to maintain so-cial distancing when you’re using a chainsaw. They were all very careful about that and I just can’t say enough about those volunteers. I will praise them forever,” DeVore said.
Personally, DeVore said he would not be opposed to a total shutdown and shelter in place or-der.
“A shutdown would help contain the spread (of the virus), but the economy — that’s what real-ly worries me. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy and they would really suffer. Some are already in trouble,” he said.
DeVore, like the rest of Iowa, the nation and the world, is wondering when the virus will be stopped; when can everyone return to some normalcy.
“I hate to say (the word) scary,” he said. “But it is.”