The Fayette County Sheriff's Office has made adjustments to help keep COVID-19 from reaching the jail population, Sheriff Marty Fisher says.
The county jail population was at capacity late last week with 47 inmates, though the population changes daily, Fisher cautioned.
“Capacity is 47,” Fisher said. “If we have overflow, we try to keep them here and make space for them. If we need to, we would send them to other facilities that have space.
“Right now we don’t have any positive in our jail and that’s what we’re trying to stop. And if we did we would try to confine them, we would put those in areas by themselves.”
Efforts to contain the new coronavirus respiratory pandemic that is spreading person-to-person in the state have led to increased cleaning of the Sheriff’s Office, protection for patrols and screening of staff and potential inmates for signs of potential exposure.
“(Jail staff) are cleaning constantly,” Fisher said. “We have a schedule for cleaning … Usually it (was) three times a week, now it’s on a daily process, every eight hours staff is cleaning… Corridors where inmates are taken on a daily basis are cleaned as needed by staff… Inmates are also cleaning their own areas, their cells and the day rooms, at least twice a week. Inmates have soap and access to washing hands at sinks and so forth.”
On traffic stops, deputies are already trained to maintain a distance.
“Up to 6 feet away is recommended during the pandemic and that’s what they are doing,” Fisher said.
Now the patrol cars are now also carrying tiebacks (full suits), face shields and masks.
“Wearing the suits (is for) if they are at an address where they know somebody tested positive,” Fisher said.
When a person is arrested, first the deputies city officers or state troopers bring them into the vehicle saluport area — a type of enclosed garage the patrol car pulls into.
Now there is a health screen checklist.
“At that time my staff will come in and ask them a series of questions, recommended by public health,” Fisher said. The public health questions including documenting their temperature and whether they have been out of the country, questions hospitals have been asking as well.
Then they are brought into the booking area to ask standard questions for booking procedures, and that includes further medical questions, such as if they have any health issues, family info and emergency contacts.
“Pretty basic,” Fisher said.
As for separation, new arrests continue to be placed in holding cells which are separate from the general jail population.
“We are monitoring them for 24 hours before they are moved in with the general population,” Fisher said. “Dependent on their arrest, during that time the judge would have an initial appearance with them. During that time, if they are ordered to stay, they’d be moved in with the population after 24 hours, or if (ordered to be) released, released.”
“If there’s a feeling they could have (COVID-19), they get cleared by medical staff before,” Fisher said. The jail has encountered one or two cases that had to be flagged, and they were later cleared by medical staff.
Staff is also being screened.
“Anytime staff comes to the facility, they have temperatures checked when they get here and when they leave,” Fisher said, noting the pre-procedures are similar to what the people being booked undergo.
There is personal protective equipment for staff in the sheriff’s office and jail as well as for the patrols.
“We have those items back there for staff -- masks, gowns, and face shields,” Fisher said. “They’ve got protocol when to wear those when dealing with inmates.”
As was announced when the courthouse closed, the Sheriff’s Office civil office, or front office, is closed to walk-ins, open only by phone or mail. That office handles civil papers, weapons permits and so forth.
“That’s because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Of course people can still do the phones and mail. It seems that’s been working quite well,” Fisher said. “I think people understand, with the situation the whole nation’s under here, it’s just part of the procedure we have to go with.”
So visitors cannot visit inmates in person.
But inmates have access to phones in the cells and iPads and can make telephone calls. “There’s a voicemail system,” Fisher said, “and people who want to contact their loved ones who are inmates, can call the number that is supplied to them, leave it in their inbox and (the inmate) can call them back. They can make as many (phone calls) as they want. Same with the messaging on their iPads.