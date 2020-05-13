ARLINGTON — Starmont High School students, parents and staff rehearsed the Sunday, May 17, socially-distanced 2020 Commencement on Tuesday.
As to some of the changes, graduates will pick up their diplomas from a table to the right of the stage before climbing the stairs. They will need to stay in their cars after receiving their diplomas and confetti cans.
“We actually won’t be doing any handshaking, and basically I’m sliding the diploma across the table and the student will pick it up,” 6-12 Principal Shauna Koppenhaver said. “In all my (17) years doing this I haven’t experienced anything like that.”
“We really, really appreciate your flexibility on this,” senior sponsor Suzy Hamlett told families in her introduction. Cars were parked in staggered fashion at least 6 feet apart from the side. “This is the first time we’ve done this. Obviously we might make some tweaking on Sunday.”
Commencement will be Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. followed by a car cruise through towns in the district.
Koppenhaver was happy with what has remained the same: the date, the stage and podium.
“One of the things that really pleased me about practice this evening was our students actually got to walk across a little podium on a stage,” Koppenhaver said. “There’s a lot of kids I know that aren’t going to get that privilege, so that made me really happy. Given the circumstances, I think our practice went really well and I’m really excited for Sunday.”
“It was one of our goals to make this happen on the day we had planned it would,” Koppenhaver said. “It was one of the things we could keep consistent. They’ve had enough change.”
Continuing, graduates will pause facing forward, holding their diploma chest-height for Jeff Blaker Photography to snap their image before continuing down the stairs to catch a can of confetti.
“This is a very special moment and we encourage you to acknowledge your senior by cheering and honking for them,” Koppenhaver said. “However, we ask you to end your cheering and honking by the time your senior has exited the stage in order to be respectful for the next senior.”
After directions, the roll of graduates will be called, “then I’ll come up and present you as graduates” Koppenhaver said.
They will return to their cars and will not be allowed to exit again, neither to toss their mortarboards nor to shoot the confetti, which must be deployed from inside the car through the windows.
“We’ve been pretty adamant with our students and staff to stay that six foot apart,” Koppenhaver said. “I think as humans that’s difficult to do because we tend to get closer to people when we talk to them.”
“No we’re not going to let them get out of the cars and toss their caps,” she said. “We just want everything to be safe.”
“We talked about having them throw their hats again but I think that’s going to be too crazy,” Hamlett said. “Our whole goal is to follow safety regulations and the 10-person guideline.”
Staff went over the graduate checklist.
Students will need to request any transcripts from the high school and Northeast Iowa Community Community College by email.
“Those of you who applied for Dollars for Scholars, in your envelope is a copy of the program. It also lists all the scholarships that were awarded. You have to accept those by June 15,” Hamlett said. “For those 20-21 kids that did this, you already know which ones by the paper in your folder. Go home tonight, log on, and you have to accept all of the scholarships… If it’s not done by June 15, it rolls over to the kids that are coming up next year. Has that happened? Unfortunately, it has. So be proactive, accept your scholarships tonight. Any other scholarships in your folder, you have to follow the directions.”
Students received the program with the awards list in envelopes Tuesday as they drove into practice, although a list was not yet being released, Hamlett said Wednesday.
Students were also reminded to thank the sponsors of their scholarships, T-shirts, as well as the photography studio, Jeff and Diane Blaker Photography of Fayette.
See the district Facebook page for the graduating senior car cruise route for spectators to park along to greet them, or log in at the time of, for the live stream.
For video from the Starmont graduation trial run, see the Oelwein Daily Register’s Facebook page.