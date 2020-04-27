Editor’s note: This is the first of a series of reports of how Bremer County-area businesses have adapted to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Small businesses have felt the poke, prod, and in some cases, the clobbering blows of the COVID-19 pandemic. No business gets away from this unchanged. What follows are the stories of hairdressers, a dentist, a car dealership, hardware store owners, and Waverly Newspapers; a variety of stakeholders adjusting to new realities.
A Tale of Two Hairdressers
Dawn Darrah, owner of Shear Image Salon in Waverly and husband Steve cut short their snowbird time in Florida. They pointed the car north on March 19. Driving for 950 miles, took them to Paducah, Kentucky.
“There was no traffic. We could breeze through Atlanta and St. Louis. Parking lots were empty.”
Not wanting to stop, they packed their food and took only one hotel overnight.
“Bleach was the first thing you could smell in the hotel lobby.”
The next morning, a brown bag breakfast was packed by hotel staff for the final leg of the journey which brought them safely to quarantine in Waverly. The official State shutdown order for hairdressers came on March 22.
Deb Thompson of Deb’s Cut Above a salon in Janesville had just left her banker’s office when I caught up with her.
“I’m trying to figure it out. It will work out. It always does. We will be swamped with business when we-reopen. The worst part is that I have a new grandbaby. My very first grandbaby, and I’ve only been able to see him through the door.”
Like Darrah, Thompson owns her business and works closely in her salon with two younger beauticians. The well-being of those co-workers who are independent business women--not employees, weighs heavily on both of their minds.
“Everyone feels it, but it’s tougher on the younger ones. We are like family,” says Darrah.
Both miss their clients and take time to consider necessary changes to their practice once businesses reopen. Both are committed to wearing face masks and additional cleaning practices.
“We’ll be allowing more time between bookings for cleaning and so there is less overlap. We will distance chairs in the waiting area,” Darrah said.
Thompson enjoys daily walks with her dogs and works on home projects like painting and furniture refinishing. She has fielded lots of questions from customers desperate for a haircut or color.
“I tell them we’re all in this together. We’ll just have to laugh about it.”
Darrah continues to walk or run daily and says, “If you move, you feel better, even if you don’t look your best.”
Both salon owners look forward to a busy return schedule and some type of reopening celebration. Thompson jokes about putting together a gift basket of basic supplies with a drawing — awarding it to the client most in need.
Pandemic advice from both hairdressers: Don’t cut or color your own hair.
True Value Hardware: ‘We’re in this Together’
Miller’s True Value Hardware, declared an essential business by State mandate, is still operating during Spring, their busiest season.
The family business, owned by George and Colleen Miller is helped along by adult sons Zach, Tim, and Greg Miller who also operate a hardware store in Cedar Rapids.
“We are here to help you in any way. Only Thursday night hours have been reduced. We gather our staff lunch order and place it with a different local restaurant each day. We’re trying to help all who are suffering,” Colleen explained. Several staff members opted for self-imposed quarantine, leaving the business four employees short.
“If your toilet is broken, it has to be fixed, and we have the parts. Contractors are busy too, as some businesses are remodeling now. A lot of paint and lawn care products have gone out the door. We used to be very busy on Fridays and spring weekends. With more people at home, it’s busy all week,” summarized George Miller who has an interest in learning more about the Spanish flu of 1918-1919.
“Yard work gets people outside, but away from their neighbors. Projects are essential to people’s well-being,” Colleen adds.
Adjacent to the Hardware store is Miller’s Events Centre. “We were almost totally booked, but the Centre business has crashed,” Colleen explained.
Providing service to the community since 1984, the business that weathered the flood of 2008 is adapting once again. In-store changes include sneeze shields around the paint booth and more distancing at cash registers. Curbside delivery is also an option.
“True Value has its own paint factory and started making hand sanitizer there. It will soon be available by the quart and gallon. That should help,” George adds that Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is still impossible to come by.
While long hours are nothing new to this family-owned business, George and Colleen Miller feel the tension like never before. “If anybody on our staff gets sick, we’re in trouble,” Colleen concluded.